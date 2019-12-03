12 Days of Christmas: Huge prizes up for grabs EVERY DAY!

We are excited to share our 12 Days of Christmas Facebook competition! We can’t promise gold rings, French hens or even ladies dancing, but we do have some amazing, and unique, prizes up for grabs this December!

We’re giving away a very special jigsaw puzzle, a year’s subscription to any of our magazines, official merchandise including binders to keep your favourite magazines together! And, why not try something new and get tickets to some of the biggest bike shows in Europe, plus much more!

Advert



Hidden inside just some of our 12 stockings are rare signed pieces from motorcycle legends and access to over 100 books, so keep an eye on our Facebook page every day from December 13th to Christmas Eve for your chance to win!

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/classicmagazinesshop/ to see all the prizes!

Advert



We will also be counting down to a massive prize the day before Christmas, a prize as big as Santa’s sack in fact.

With some great prizes up for grabs this December, yule be a humbug to miss out on these tree-mendous prizes which Scrooge would be eager to get his hands on.

Advert



Each day, we’ll be pulling a cracker and giving away whatever may be lurking inside. Follow our Facebook page to see what amazing prizes we have available.

Good luck!

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments