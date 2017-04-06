Wheels Day 2017

It’s only a week until the Surrey Street Rodders annual big event, Wheels Day, which kicks off the show season and Classic American will be there with our stand selling magazines, subscriptions, back issues and all sorts of other goodies. We’ll also be holding the first heat of the Footman James Car of the Year competition and as always, our trusty Jeep will be on hand if anyone needs a tow or a jump start… it’s all part of the service! Here are some pictures from last year’s event to inspire you!

