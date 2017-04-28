This brand-new event will be a truly unique experience!

The publisher of Classic American is launching the first-ever Footman James Epsom Classic Car Rally in association with H&H Classics on Investec Epsom Derby Day, Saturday June 3.

This completely unique rally takes place on the famous Tattenham Corner on the day of the greatest flat race in the world. Set in the beautiful Epsom Downs surroundings, the rally is expecting to host over 500 cars of all marques and eras – including an American section!

If you’re an American car owner, or a member of an American car club, we’d LOVE to see you there!

Things you need to know if you want to display your car:

• Entry tickets cost £29 per car, with no limit on passenger numbers – bring the whole family for less than £30!

• Cars must be in place by 9.30am and cannot be moved off site until after 6.30pm

• Rally participants also gain access to “The Hill” – an area inside the racecourse with betting facilities, catering, live music, bars, fun fair rides and market stalls – it really is a fantastic day out!

• Cars must be over 25 years old

Tickets can be purchased from www.epsomclassicrally.co.uk or by calling 01507 529529

