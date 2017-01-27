Stunning 1960 T-Bird in Charterhouse Auction – as featured in Class Am!

A 1960 Ford Thunderbird coupé, as featured in Classic American, is for sale in the Charterhouse Auction at the upcoming Footman James Great Western Classic Car Show on February 11-12!

Cast your minds back to the June 1998 issue of Classic American magazine and in its pages you’ll see a five-page article and a centrespread poster of this rare beauty in all its glory.

“This particular example is a stunner…”

The four-seater ‘Square Bird’ series, launched in 1958, was a world apart from earlier Thunderbirds, and the public loved it! With superb powder-blue paint, straight bodywork and an original, heavily chromed interior, it may not be seen as the most desirable T-Bird derivative nowadays but it still has much to offer, and the next custodian will be able to drive a very rare American car on British roads.

This car will feature in the Charterhouse Auction on Sunday, February 12 at the Footman James Great Western Classic Car Show. It’s described by the vendor as being very original and still retains the original radio, three speed Cruise-O-Matic gearbox and 352cu in V8.

Organised by the publishers of Classic American magazine, the Footman James Great Western Classic Car Show is held at the Royal Bath & West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset. The weekend will see hundreds of classic cars on display, trade and autojumble, triple the am

ount of clubs attending compared to 2016’s event, and a brand-new heated marquee! The Charterhouse Auction Hall is open for free viewing on Saturday, but a catalogue must be purchased to allow entry on Sunday, which costs £10 and allows two people to enter.

