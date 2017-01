Contrary to the advertised date in the mag, the cut off dates for yanks at the Romsey Boxing Day Cruise is 1986, not 1996! So if your American vehicle is Pre-1986 then you should be fine, if it’s post 1986, don’t bother taking it as you want be able to take part. This is simply a matter of numbers as this event has become so over-subscribed in recent years.

