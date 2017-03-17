Fancy a hot date in Hampshire?

It’s almost time for the welcome return of the Valley Gas Speed Shop Chilli Night, to be held on Saturday, April 8 at the Valley Gas premises in Andover. This year it is an all-ticket entry, (no entry on the door), with proceeds going to the Duchess of Kent Hospice.

Tickets are £12 and are selling fast.

As well as the famous Valley Gas chilli, the evening will feature a rocking music set from the big man himself, Big Boy Bloater, with burlesque performances from Missy Malone and Scarlett Daggers, plus DJ and an auction of donated goodies from Classic Cycleworks, Nefarious, the House of Wax, Retro Photo and more. Should be a great night, we’ll be there for sure! Ticket hotline is 01264 353646.

Related

Comments

comments