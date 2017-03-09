Britain’s fastest pick-up truck for sale 



A road legal 1984 Chevrolet S10 Truck with over 900bhp will be going under the hammer with Classic Car Auctions (CCA) on the 1st and 2nd April.

The truck covers a quarter mile in 8 seconds, and goes from 0-60mph in an amazing 1.3 seconds.

The pick-up is estimated at between £30,000 and £35,000.

The classic American pick-up truck houses a freshly built 7.0ltr ‘Big Block’ Chevy V8 engine linked to a rebuilt TH400 Andy Frost manual gearbox, meaning the truck produces 640hp naturally aspirated, more than any standard factory built pick up on sale today. With the inclusion of a Nitrous Oxide kit, the truck can produce over 900bhp, similar to a McLaren P1.

These modifications mean that the truck has been tested and documented to travel from 0 to 60mph in an amazing 1.3 seconds, 0 to 124ph in 5.6 seconds and on to a top speed of over 150mph.

Totally road legal and driven regularly on the road over the years, the truck features a full roll cage with added safety features and even creature comforts like heating and electric windows, meaning it can be used for trips to the shops! It even runs on standard petrol, with the current owner refuelling it at the filling station just around the corner from his home.

A well-known racer, the truck is hugely famous on the drag racing scene, having been raced for ten years at tracks like Santa Pod.

Speaking ahead of the sale of the pick-up, classic car specialist at CCA, Simon Langsdale said: “Wow, what a machine this is. We’ve never auctioned anything like this before so it’s fantastic to include it as part of our biggest ever auction. It really is a unique piece of kit, especially as it is street legal and can be driven on the road.”

The current owner has owned the pick-up for the last 24 years, spending an incredible £85,000 on the vehicle over that time, improving and fettling the truck and maintaining it regardless of cost. There is plenty of history and documentation accompanying the truck, with receipts for the work undertaken and old MoT records, as well as the existing MoT valid until November 2017.

“The truck has been well looked after over the years and the owner has even used it to drive to London for weekends! Now is the time for a new owner to enjoy this amazing vehicle”, added Simon.

For more information on the Chevrolet truck please visit: http://www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1984-chevrolet-s10-truck.

