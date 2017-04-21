2017 Footman James Car of the Year Heat One!

Wheels Day has come and gone and the first heat winner of this year’s competition was selected at the show, which saw even more cars and traders than in previous years – it looks like Wheels Day is back to full strength!

The skies may have been grey and the weather chilly, but that didn’t stop Diego Presenza from bringing his beautiful white 1963 Ford Falcon Futura convertible to the show, along with his whole family for a great day out. Diego has painstakingly restored this Falcon over the years and it now looks like a new car. Fitted with Ford’s failsafe 170 cu in straight-six motor and three-speed manual, the car has had just about everything restored or replaced, with a stunning interior and shiny new paint. Even the tires look brand-new!

The Falcon has spent time in both the Canary Islands and Barcelona, but is now residing in Richmond, Surrey and we look forward to welcoming it onto the Classic American stand at the Classic Motor Show, at Birmingham’s NEC over the weekend of November 10-12th!

